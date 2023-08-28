Doctor says it’s a common misconception that pickleball players get injured less than other sports

Pickleball is one of the fastest-rising sports in the country. It's a mix of tennis, badminton, and ping pong. But insurance analysts warn it's causing an increase in hip, knee, and other injuries, especially in people over 60.

If tennis and racquetball married, their first-born would be pickleball. Pickleball play has grown so much recently, that the hardest part of the game now is finding an empty court, and it’s not just for grandparents.

Pickleball increased 158% in the U.S., according to what’s called, “Picklehead Statistics,” but for those 40 million players, the odds of being injured also skyrocketed.

“It’s a short paddle. It’s not a string game, and it’s with a plastic ball as opposed to a core rubber ball,” said Bob Friend, who’s spent months healing from a severe knee injury suffered during pickleball.

Pickleball is social, an appealing part of the game. Lots of laughter, but competitive spirits lead to getting hurt.

“I’ve had two injuries playing pickleball,” Friend said. “The last one that I had, which was my patella tendon tear in my left knee, was playing in a tournament.”

Anyone can play pickleball, but 90% of injuries occur in those over 50.

“One of the common misconceptions about pickleball is that it’s less injury-provoking than other sports,” said Dr. John-Paul Rue, a Fellowship-trained Board-Certified Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgeon at Mercy Medical Center. “Most of the injuries that we see occur in the lower extremity, so in the knees and the ankles. They’re usually from a sudden lunging, jumping, twisting type of maneuver.”

Friend’s patella injury to his knee was intense.

“He did, sort of, a sudden lunge, and what happened was, his quadriceps, his thigh muscles, contracted suddenly and actually ripped the tendon from off of the bone, just below the kneecap,” Rue said.

“The first four to six weeks, you’re pretty immobile. Then, you start to gain confidence, and the brace starts to come off because you sleep with a brace for the first five weeks,” Friend explained.

So, how can you keep pickleball fun but safe from strains, sprains and dislocations? Rue said to warm up, know your limitations and stretch before and after playing.

Rue said it will take Bob two to three years to get back to his, “full, explosive, competitive level.”

He reminds players that fractures are common, especially for low bone density in later years. So, he advises you to perhaps play a little slower than you think you need to, and you’ll play a lot longer!