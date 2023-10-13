Hundreds expected to participate in 2023 Walk to End Lupus Now in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, the Lupus Foundation of America will work to find a cure for the disease that affects thousands of people in Florida and millions worldwide.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can cause pain and inflammation in any part of the body at any time.

The southeast region of the Lupus Foundation of America wants people to come together for one unified purpose: ending lupus.

Crystal Dennis-Stiggons was diagnosed with the disease in 2009.

“Just scared because it’s a disease that doesn’t have a cure. Just not knowing whether or not I would be able to continue doing work and family and things like that,” she said.

Dennis-Stiggons now serves as an ambassador for the Lupus Foundation of America and is part of the 1.5 million people living with lupus nationwide, and thousands who have the disease in Northeast Florida.

“People don’t understand that yes you look good, you may put on a smile, but most of the time you’re in pain. You’re in pain and you have to endure the pain and you have to push through the pain,” Dennis-Stiggons said.

Lupus symptoms can range from mild to severe.

According to researchers, on average, it takes nearly six years from the first time symptoms appear to when people are diagnosed.

This Sunday, at least 400 people will come together in Riverside for the 2023 Walk to End Lupus Now.

Sara Bentley with the Lupus Foundation said the goal of the walk is to learn more about the disease, offer support for families and raise money for more research.

“Many people still don’t know what lupus is,” Bentley said. “Everyone’s lupus is different. So it’s important to raise awareness about the signs and symptoms of lupus so that’s a focus of ours as an organization to help reduce that time diagnosis and make them educated on what they should be speaking to their physician about.”

Organizers are encouraging everyone to wear purple to help make what’s considered an invisible disease, visible.

“We hope that you learn something about lupus and that you realize that there are so many people dealing with lupus. You may not know they’re dealing with lupus or struggling with lupus. We want people to come out, have fun and raise awareness,” said Dennis-Stiggons.

The walk is at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Riverside Arts Market.

For more information on how to register, click here.