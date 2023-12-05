Consumer Reports tests 10 OTC hearing aids so you know what to look for

As with many products, choosing the right over-the-counter hearing aid can be challenging.

As you struggle to figure out the best gifts for those who mean the most to you, you might want to consider the gift of hearing.

Nearly 1 in 6 adults has trouble hearing, but few people who could benefit from wearing a hearing aid actually use one. The good news: over-the-counter hearing aids are widely available and Consumer Reports’ tests found some options work well.

“Buying a hearing aid is easier and more affordable than ever,” said Catherine Roberts with Consumer Reports. “If you have mild to moderate hearing loss, you don’t necessarily need to see a doctor or an audiologist to get one. You can actually just go to the store or go online today and buy a pair, it’s as simple as that.”

As with many products, choosing the right one can be challenging. When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two kinds: preset and self-fitting.

“Preset OTCs are more affordable, and they’re generally simpler to set up and use -- you can just stick them in your ear and go. But some are so simple that they offer little more than volume control,” Roberts explained.

To test OTC hearing aids, Consumer Reports worked with an audiologist to evaluate 10 devices. Testers checked the maximum volume as well as the frequency range, harmonic distortion, noise reduction, battery drain, and directional amplification.

The Audien Hearing Atom for $99 was the most affordable preset hearing aid CR evaluated. But its only customization option is volume control, and you have to use a tiny screwdriver to adjust it. Consumer Reports also found that it creates a considerable amount of noisy distortion in louder environments.

For about $550, Consumer Reports found the Lucid Engage a lot more versatile than the other presets that were tested, offering four distinct audio configurations.

“Self-fitting hearing aids are more expensive, but they’re a good choice if you want your hearing aid to be more tailored to your hearing loss, or if you want options like streaming music or calls,” Roberts said.

For about $799, Lexie Lumen offers one of the most affordable self-fitting hearing aids. Before using them, you’ll need to set them up by taking a short hearing test. Consumer Reports found very little distortion in quiet or louder environments.

And a pricier but still good option might be the Sony CRE-E10 for about $1,300.

The FDA says an over-the-counter hearing aid should not be used by anyone younger than 18 years old and is meant to help adults with symptoms suggesting mild to moderate hearing loss:

Has trouble hearing speech in noisy places

Finds it hard to follow speech in groups

Has trouble hearing on the phone

Needs to turn up the volume on the TV or radio while others complain it’s too loud

The FDA also offers advice on when you should see a hearing specialist or red flags that you should see a specialized Ear-Nose-Throat doctor. You can find that information here.