Anatomage Table at Mayo Clinic is 'virtual dissection table'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Mayo Clinic will have some of its most innovative tools on display during The Players Championship, including the Anatomage Table, which essentially gives doctors a 3-D rendering of a patient.

"It's a virtual dissection table," said Conrad Dove, the IT specialist in Mayo Clinic's simulation center. "It allows us to take a thin sliced CT or MRI and create a three-dimensional object."

Using the device, doctors were able to help a patient who had a free floating piece of bone that pinched one of her arteries, causing her to pass out. It was easy for doctors to find the piece of bone using the Anatomage Table.

Kent Justice explains how the revolutionary device works in the video above.

