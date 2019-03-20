At-home remedies that can ease athlete's foot

ORLANDO, Fla. - As many as 15 percent of Americans suffer from athlete’s foot, a fungal infection that usually begins between the toes.

The common fungal infection can affect anyone, not just athletes.

So how do you get rid of it?

First, try an over-the-counter anti-fungal cream, lotion, powder or spray. If you’re looking to go the natural route, soak your feet in a Listerine and vinegar 50/50 solution. The thymol in the Listerine has anti-fungal properties.

Tea tree oil is another popular home treatment for fungus infections. Rub it into your skin twice a day but never drink it.

And Vicks VapoRub contains eucalyptus oil and menthol, which can fight fungi.

One study showed Vicks reduced athlete’s foot symptoms in more than half of people who applied it.

To prevent the infection, keep feet dry, especially between your toes. Change your socks often, sometimes twice a day. Wear light, well-ventilated shoes. Don’t share shoes. And don’t walk barefoot in public showers, pools or locker rooms.

Be sure to talk to your doctor before trying any home remedies for athlete’s foot. Some severe cases might require a prescription strength medicine.

