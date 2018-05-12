Burning issue: smoking weed for medical reasons

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida voters in November 2016 overwhelmingly passed a constitutional amendment to legalize medical marijuana for a broad swath of patients. But legal battles continue to play out that could affect patients and companies looking to cash in on the potentially lucrative industry.

Leon County Circuit Judge Karen Gievers is expected to hear arguments Wednesday in a high-profile case about whether patients should be able to smoke marijuana --- or whether they should have to receive cannabis treatment in other ways.

The Legislature last year passed a ban on smoking marijuana as part of a bill designed to carry out the 2016 constitutional amendment.

The smoking ban quickly spurred the legal challenge, with critics arguing the ban violated the constitutional amendment. But supporters of the ban say smoking can cause lung damage and other health problems.

