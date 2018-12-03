CDC warns of exotic tick spreading across US

Exotic ticks that may carry disease are spreading across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warns.

According to the CDC, as of Oct. 2, nine states have reported finding the Asian longhorned tick. New Jersey was the first state to report the tick on a sheep in August 2017. The tick has not been found in Florida or Georgia.

The female ticks can reproduce, potentially 2,000 eggs at a time, without mating.

RESOURCE: What you need to know about Asian longhorned ticks

The CDC is working with experts to better understand the tick's impact on public health and agriculture in the U.S.

"The full public health and agricultural impact of this tick discovery and spread is unknown," said Ben Beard, Ph.D., deputy director of CDC’s Division of Vector-Borne Diseases. "In other parts of the world, the Asian longhorned tick can transmit many types of pathogens common in the United States. We are concerned that this tick, which can cause massive infestations on animals, on people and in the environment, is spreading in the United States."

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.