Consistent dry eye? One quick treatment could make a difference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Millions of people are affected by symptoms of dry eye and other serious eye conditions, including blepharitis, every day.

If you’ve never heard of blepharitis, you may have seen the common symptoms associated with it, which often lead to more eye doctor visits. These symptoms can include dry, red, irritated, even crusty eyes. It is one of the most common eye conditions in the world and can affect people of all ages.

So, what is it? In short, blepharitis is a build-up of bacteria along the eyelids and lashes. These bacteria then create a biofilm on the eyes, leading to that eye irritation.

BlephEx is a relatively new procedure that aims to treat those symptoms. It can also be a good preventative tool.

BlephEx is performed in an eye doctor’s office using a hand-held device and takes just minutes. Dr. Jerry Robben, with Bowden Eye & Associates, recommends the procedure.

Robben said it is similar to having the plaque removed from your teeth at the dentist’s office.

“That’s a routine practice that we all do. It’s for the prevention of decay,” Robben said. “Cleaning the eyelids off and cleaning that biofilm off is right along the same lines.”

The treatment cleans so thoroughly, it can even remove any trace of eye makeup. BlephEx is not yet covered by insurance, and Robben said it comes with a $205 price tag. He said most people benefit by having it done twice a year.

Robben said not only can the treatment reduce symptoms, it’s great preventative care for a lot of people, meaning you can save money in the long run.

“Especially in contact lens wearers or other people who are more prone to dry eye, doing a treatment like BlephEx routinely can help to reduce doctor visits for other problems as they get out of control,” Robben said.

Robben’s hope is that more people learning about BlephEx will increase the chances of it becoming insured soon.

Until then, he said, there are other treatments that cost less and can also help people who experience dry eye and blepharitis.

Among those more affordable options:

One simple thing you can do to help is to apply warm compressions to your eyelids at home. When applying the compresses, Robben said, people often use a washcloth, but he does not recommend that method because the cloths don’t stay warm long enough. Instead, he suggests using a compress mask. These can be bought at eye care facilities, in pharmacies or online. The idea is to have 10 minutes of consistent heat applied to closed lids once or twice a day. A commonly prescribed treatment called lid scrubs comes in various types. Some are over-the-counter and others are prescriptions that need to be filled at a pharmacy. Robben said it is a common misconception to use soap or even baby shampoo on the eyelids. He said this can make dry eye and blepharitis worse. People can find a product called Ocusoft cleaning pads in most eye care sections at pharmacies or grocery stores. These pads are considered safe for daily cleaning of the eyelids for mild to moderate blepharitis. Just follow the instructions. If these are not effective or symptoms persist, then the person should see a dry eye specialist, if they haven't already.

And according to research released in Harvard Health Publishing, your morning cup of coffee could help with symptoms of dry eye. The researchers found that caffeine has been linked to possibly helping dry eyes by increasing the production of the lacrimal glands.

Who is most at risk for symptoms of dry eye?

According to Bowden Eye & Associates, women are more likely to experience dry eye because of hormonal changes.

Health issues are a factor as well. Bowden said people with diabetes, thyroid problems and rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to have dry eye syndrome.

The environment also plays a role because dry climates, smoke and wind can increase tear evaporation.

Prolonged computer use is also a factor because people tend to blink less when staring at a computer screen.

Ashley Harding shares her experience with BlephEx

Over the years, I had tried every eye drop under the sun, but nothing really seemed to give me the relief I needed.

One time, I had to call out of work on The Morning Show because I woke up with intense, sharp pain in my right eye.

It was so bad, I couldn’t keep my eye open for more than a few seconds at a time.

Dr. Robben started by recommending the warm compress method, which helped considerably.

At one recent appointment, he told me I would be a good candidate for the BlephEx procedure. Given that I wear contact lenses and regularly work from a computer, I decided to give it a try.

I brought a News4Jax photographer with me to follow me through the procedure.

Sure enough, it took less than 15 minutes to complete -- and removed all the makeup I'd so carefully applied for my on-camera shots. Being on-camera makeup free was worth it, though.

“You were tough because the makeup that you wear is a little more professionally done than most people’s. Even the BlephEx was able to remove that makeup and your biofilm and exfoliate the lids,” Robben said. “So you have much healthier, cleaner lids now than maybe the majority of your life.”

I felt no pain or discomfort outside of a slight itch, and overall, I could feel the difference very quickly.

