45% of Americans wear underwear for 2 days or longer, survey found

Well, that stinks...

A new survey found that Americans claim to have worn the same pair of underwear for two days or longer. Gross.

Tommy John surveyed 2,000 men and women to see how long they wear and keep their underwear.

The study found that thirty-eight percent of American's don't know how long they've had their oldest pair of underwear.

It also found that forty-six percent of Americans have had the same pair of underwear for one year or more.

It found men were 2.5 times as likely as women to wear their underwear for more than a week.

Click here to read the full survey.

