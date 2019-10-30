Duval County Public Schools offering free flu shots to all students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Public Schools is making it easier for students to stay healthy during flu season.

"Flu activity is currently low in the community. According to the Florida Department of Health, there have been no reported outbreaks in the area," DCPS School Health Services Director Elizabeth Trisotto told News4Jax on Wednesday.

The school district is offering free flu shots to all students with no out of pocket expenses. According to DCPS, Medicaid, Florida Kidcare and other private insurance companies will be billed. Students with no insurance will be provided their vaccinations at no cost, while supplies last.

"We have flu clinics that are in all of our schools throughout the district. Parents do not have to take time off of work. Students do not miss time from class," Trisotto said. "The clinics are in school. Children go there and receive a flu shot from a licensed nurse and the parent receives a confirmation."

To take advantage of this, all parents have to do is fill out a consent form. You can download a consent form on the DCPS website or pick one up at your child's school.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu shots are proven to reduce the risk of getting the flu and children should get the vaccine each year.

"The flu shots help prevent students from getting sick and spreading it to other children throughout the community," Trisotto said.

The district will be giving out these free flu shots until the second week of November. Click here to view the schedule of flu shot dates, times and locations.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.