FAMU grad opens pharmacy in underserved part of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - One man's dream to open a pharmacy in Northwest Jacksonville became a reality Monday when New Town Pharmacy opened to a crowd of over 100 people.

The pharmacy on Moncrief Road is the only pharmacy within a 3-mile radius. Albert Chester II said he saw a need for a pharmacy in the community because older people or anyone without a car struggle to get the medicine they need.

Chester, a graduate of Florida A&M University, and his family saved their money for two years in order to open the business.

"It means I'm invested in sowing a seed into the community. Hopefully, it will grow and inspire other people to do the same thing," Chester said. "Our whole point is to help and capture as many people as we can."

Chester said opening the pharmacy was a special moment because it is in the same neighborhood where his grandfather grew up decades ago.

For more information about the pharmacy visit YourNewTownPharmacy.com.

