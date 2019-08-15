FDA warns people to stop chugging 'Miracle' drinks -- they're bleach

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but now’s a great time to put down that glass of bleach and reach for a beverage that won’t turn your intestines into magma.

Apparently, that’s something that must be said – and not, you know, common knowledge – because the Food and Drug Administration has issued a warning telling people to quit using it as a home remedy. The FDA has spoken out for years about Miracle Mineral Solution (MMS) and similar products, which are billed as a way to treat autism, cancer, HIV, hepatitis, and the flu.

If true, that would indeed be miraculous. The problem is, these products have not been approved by the FDA, which found zero scientific evidence suggesting the solutions are either safe or effective. As if that is not bad enough, it turns out that once the solution is mixed, it turns into a "dangerous" mixture with "serious and potentially life-threatening side effects."

"The FDA’s drug approval process ensures that patients receive safe and effective drug products. Miracle Mineral Solution and similar products are not FDA-approved, and ingesting these products is the same as drinking bleach. Consumers should not use these products, and parents should not give these products to their children for any reason," said FDA Acting Commissioner Ned Sharpless, M.D.

Whatever name they go by, these solution contain sodium chlorite and distilled water. Often, customers are instructed to add citric acid, which could be some lemon juice or an “activator” routinely sold with the products. The resulting concoction becomes chlorine dioxide, or what we know as bleach. So, unless you’ve got a death wish, it’s best to avoid drinking it.

If you’re among the 20 million people the product’s website estimates have tried the solution, you might be wondering what’s the worst that could happen? For starters, how does uncontrollable vomiting and a crippling case of explosive diarrhea sound? Still not convinced? It can also make your blood pressure nosedive and cause liver failure.

The FDA recommends that those who have had health problems after drinking this solution should seek immediate medical attention. They’re also asked to report any side effects linked to MMS to the FDA’s MedWatch Safety Information program at 1-800-FDA-1088.

