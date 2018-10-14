First child flu death reported in Florida

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - Florida has seen its first flu death of the 2018-19 season.

An unnamed child tested positive for influenza B and died between Sept. 30th and Oct. 6th, according to the Florida Department of Health . The report stated the child was not vaccinated.

News4JAX spoke to Dr. Ravi Raheja, a local pediatrician, who said while it's too early to tell if the numbers will go up, parents should take precautions.

"Children 2 and under are always at risk," Raheja said. "So are any kids with underlying medical problems, like asthma or any immune deficiencies, or anything else that makes them susceptible to the flu."

Raheja also recommends parents keep children who have the flu home from school until they are fever-free for at least 24 hours.

