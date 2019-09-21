First Coast Heart Walk breaks record to help prevent No 1 killer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This year's American Heart Association's annual First Coast Heart Walk at Metropolitan Park was a record-breaker, raising more than $2.1 million for research, education and prevention in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

More than 25,000 people took to the streets in Jacksonville. Some were walking as part of a company event, while others are walking in honor or in memory of someone affected by cardiovascular disease.

News4Jax was a proud sponsor of the 2019 First Coast Heart Walk, with anchor Melanie Lawson serving as emcee.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Each year, about 610,000 people die of cardiovascular disease. That's 1 in every 4 deaths.

The Heart Walk fundraiser goes toward research to deliver lifesaving medical solutions.

This year's goal was $1.75 million, which was more than met, with the total topping $2.1 million.

This year's event sets a record for Jacksonville. Baptist Health had the largest team to ever participate with more than 1,500 walkers.

The walk was 3.2 miles long, and there was also a 1-mile survivors' route.

Activities started at 8 a.m., and the walk kicked off at 9:30 a.m, with both young and old taking part to support the cause.

