First Coast YMCA offers free Friday visits in October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - If you always wanted to check out a YMCA, on Friday you can do it for free. The First Coast YMCA is offering free Fridays for the month of October.

That means you and your family can utilize the facility at no cost any Friday and use all the facilities have to offer, including sports, yoga classes, fitness workouts, swimming and more.

Guests must check in at the front desk and sign a waiver in order to participate. Everyone taking part in the Free Fridays at the Y will also be entered into a free membership giveaway.

