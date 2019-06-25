Flagler Health+ plans in Durbin Park include health village, hospital

ST. JOHNS, Fla. - Flagler Health+ has entered into an agreement with GATE Lands, the real estate subsidiary of GATE Petroleum Company, to purchase 40 acres within the Durbin Park development.

Earlier this year, Flagler Hospital announced it would soon have health villages in several St. Johns County neighborhoods as part of an expansion into its new Flagler Health+ brand.

The property in Durbin Park is anticipated to be developed in three phases. Phase one will introduce a Flagler Health+ Village that incorporates family practice, women’s care, pediatrics, urgent care, imaging and laboratory services. The health village will also have a dedicated green space for healthy lifestyle programming, arts activities and community engagement.

Longterm plans for the 40-acre campus include a hospital, outpatient surgical service and cancer care.

Additional offerings will be further refined in partnership with area residents through a dedicated Durbin Park Health Advisory Council.

“As St. Johns County’s leading health care provider for more than 130 years, Flagler Health+ is committed to furthering a sense of connectedness and community throughout all areas of this very special region, including the northernmost sector of our county,” said President and CEO Jason Barrett. “We are focused on building meaningful, seamless relationships along the journey of life and look forward to serving the growing needs of area residents.”

In addition to Durbin Park, the Flagler Health+ initiative will include health villages in Nocatee, Murabella and other future locations.

“We are excited that Flagler Health+ has chosen to create its Flagler Health+ Village in Durbin Park,” said Drew Frick, president of GATE Lands. “Our goal with Durbin Park is to create a distinct destination where individuals and families can live, work, shop and be entertained. The community health approach that Flagler Health+ brings to this project will further this goal by creating jobs and expanding the amenities and services available to one of the fastest growing areas in the state.”

St. Johns County Commissioner James Johns, who represents Durbin Park’s district, expressed favor for the project.

“I am supportive of this endeavor, which will employ our residents, reduce commute times for critical services and blend well with surrounding developments,” said Johns in a Monday news release.

Construction on the Flagler Health+ Village is anticipated to begin in 2020.

