Flagler Hospital unveils Flagler Health+ enterprise

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Flagler Hospital will soon have health villages in several St. Johns County neighborhoods as part of an expansion into a new enterprise dubbed Flagler Health+.

Headquartered in St. Augustine, the hospital unveiled its new brand, which will serve to advance the physical, social and economic health of St. Johns County and surrounding Northeast Florida communities, officials said.

“As we expand to Flagler Health+, we are transforming from a hospital-centric system to a total care enterprise aimed at improving all aspects of health for people and communities,” said Flagler Hospital President and Chief Executive Officer Jason Barrett. “We are working to eliminate disconnected, episodic interactions and instead create a seamless relationship of care throughout the journey of life.”

The initiative will include health villages in Nocatee, Murabella and other future locations. These villages will offer a wide range of services, including urgent care, pediatrics, obstetrics, gynecology, lab services and primary care.

The village concept will also feature edicated green space to serve as the community’s center point for wellness activities for mind, body and spirit.

The Flagler Health+ Village at Murabella also incorporates a YMCA.

With the announcement of Flagler Health+, the hospital is also introducing virtual urgent care visits available via its website and mobile app, downloadable in the Apple and Google Play app stores.

“Northeast Florida is vibrant and growing and Flagler Health+ is our promise to deliver new services in new ways and in new places, while helping our patients and communities thrive,” Barrett said. “We know healthcare has lagged behind other industries when it comes to delivering the convenient, personalized service that today’s consumer wants. We are closing that gap.”

As part of its focus on addressing social determinants of health, Flagler Health+ is expanding Care Connect -- its community alliance designed to connect area residents with resources in a coordinated way throughout all of St. Johns County. In the coming year, Care Connect will introduce programs that further support mental health in adolescents while continuing to focus on key issues like homelessness and access to care, officials said.

To learn more about Flagler Health+, visit www.flaglerhealth.org.

