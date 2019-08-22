Florida Blue offering free flu shots in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Whether you have insurance or not, you can get a flu shot free of charge this fall through Florida Blue.

To get a flu shot, stop by the Florida Blue at any of the three Jacksonville locations on select Thursdays and Saturdays between 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

You must be at least 18 years old to get a flu shot. There’s no need to make an appointment.

Everyone getting a flu shot at the Florida Blue Center will receive a free $5 Walgreens gift card, while supplies last.

Last year, 110 flu shot clinics were offered across the state with more than 3,600 flu vaccines given at no cost to Floridians.

Florida Blue Centers across the state including three Jacksonville locations:

St. Johns Town Center – 4855 Town Center Parkway

River City Marketplace – 13141 City Station Drive

Winston YMCA – 221 Riverside Ave.

