Florida's first lady announces $1 million gift to help mental health needs

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Florida's first lady, Casey DeSantis, will be in Ponte Vedra Monday for a roundtable discussion on mental health and preventing teen suicide in St. Johns County.

DeSantis will present a $1 million donation from the Players Championship to be gifted to Flagler Health for behavioral and mental health treatment. The Players and Flagler Health are partnering with St. Johns Public Schools to launch a new program called BRAVE -- Be Resilient And Voice Emotions.

The program's goal is to teach teens how to get support when they need it most. BRAVE will provide St. Johns County public school students and families with improved access to behavioral health services.

According to national data, mental illness among youth is on the rise. The data found St. Johns County was a state leader in suicide deaths among young adults between the ages 18 and 24.

Monday's event will begin at 1:30 p.m. at Nease High School.

