FSCJ's free dental, health event treats hundreds on Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hundreds of children throughout the Jacksonville area are smiling a little brighter after getting free dental and health care services.

February is Children’s Dental Month and an event called Give Kids a Smile took place from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at FSCJ’S North Campus.

There were dental cleanings, exams and fillings done on children who needed them but otherwise couldn't afford the services.

Zycori had never been to a dentist and said he enjoyed getting his teeth cleaned.

His mother, Delorise, said she appreciates the event, which also offered free vision exams and other health care services.

"Health insurance is expensive. I am very happy everybody was able to get their teeth cleaned," she said.

The event is put on every year by health professionals who donate their time and service.

"We have nursing, PT assisting, radiography, respiratory therapy, about 15 different health programs. We have school and sports physicals," said Sean McClafferty, manager of the Physical Therapist Program at Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Dr. Millie Tannen is vice president of the Jacksonville Dental Society and the chair of Give Kids a Smile event and described the goal of Saturday's event.

"To either help enroll them in Florida Kid Care after this event or find them other resources, if they don’t qualify for that," Tannen said.

The next free health care and dental event will be held at FSCJ next year. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.