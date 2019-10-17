Health department confirms measles in unimmunized Jacksonville child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health confirmed last week that an unimmunized child in Jacksonville has contracted measles.

The child was treated at Wolfson‌ Children's Hospital, News4Jax confirmed Thursday with the hospital.

"The safety of our patients, families and team members at Wolfson Children's Hospital are top priority," the hospital wrote in an emailed statement. "A child was brought to Wolfson Children's ER and was confirmed positive for measles by the Florida Department of Health."

There is low risk to others who were in the ER at the same time as the child, the hospital said in a statement.

The Department of Health said it has sent a letter notifying all facilities the case(s) visited while infected and is encouraging facilities to also notify others who may have had contact with the child during that time.

The Jacksonville medical community has also been informed to be watchful of any rash-like illnesses in patients, according to the health department.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County encourages parents to get their children immunized against measles with the combination MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine. Children should receive two doses, with the first at 12 to 15 months of age, and the second at four to six years of age.

The symptoms of measles generally begin approximately seven to 14 days after a person is exposed to someone with measles, and include:

Blotchy rash

Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Feeling run down, achy (malaise)

Tiny white spots with bluish-white centers found inside the mouth (Koplik's spots)

Measles spreads through the air by infectious droplets and is highly contagious. It can be transmitted four days before the rash is visible to four days after the rash is visible.

Individuals who have received their routine measles vaccination, including most children, or those who had measles in the past, will have immunity to this disease.

DOH-Duval provides measles and other routine vaccinations at the following sites:

South Jacksonville Immunization Center

3225 University Boulevard South Jacksonville, FL 32216

The Immunization Center

5322 North Pearl Street Jacksonville, FL 32208

For more information about measles and vaccination information, visit the CDC website.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.