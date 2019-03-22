Here's where Jacksonville ranks on list of 'fattest' US cities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville was ranked No. 41 on a list of 2019's "fattest" cities in the United States.

The list, compiled by WalletHub.com, was released this week and has the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, Texas, area as the fattest in the country.

To create the list, WalletHub said it compared 100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas across three key factors: obesity and overweight, health consequences, and food and fitness. WalletHub then evaluated those three dimensions using 19 metrics to determine each city's weighted average across all metrics to calculate each city's overall score.

Here's how Jacksonville stacked up:

Overall rank (1="fattest"): 41

Total score: 72.27

Obesity and overweight rank: 44

Health consequences rank: 31

Food and fitness rank: 54

Click here to view the full list and find out more about how the list was compiled.

