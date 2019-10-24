Jacksonville councilman wants to raise age to buy tobacco, vape products to 21

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - City Council member Ron Salem is proposing raising the minimum age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21 in Jacksonville.

Salem, who is a pharmacist, said he spoke with parents and vape shop owners in researching his proposal. He feels that young teenagers' source of tobacco products are 18- to 20-year-olds who can provide them to kids who are underage.



Salem told News4Jax he has not yet introduced an ordinance to council but hopes to introduce something in the next couple of weeks.

Earlier this week, Alachua County approved increasing the age to buy tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.Salem said he wants to see how Alachua's ordinance plays out so the city can avoid potential lawsuits that could occur.

He believes more and more people are choosing vape products, believing they are a safer option than cigarettes. Salem fears that young people who are vaping may get a cartridge that is illicit and is laced with fentanyl, and that could lead to a deadly situation.

“The opioid issues started in 1999 and we all thought opioids were great drugs -- they killed pain and weren’t addictive," Salem said. "This problem kind of developed the same way. People thought vaping was a great thing --- you can stop smoking -- and now we got people dying. We’ve got people in the hospital with lung disease, so it's really a significant issue."

At least one vape shop owner in Jacksonville supports the idea.

