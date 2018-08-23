32 possibly tainted medications for kids, infants recalled

After some of their medications tested positive for microbial contamination, King Bio issued a recall for nearly three dozen medications for infants and children, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The company said the recall was "out of an abundance of caution"

They said giving a child medication that has microbial contamination could make their infection worse or even cause life-threatening complications.

But the company said it has not yet received any reports of injury or illness from its medications.

The products affected by the recall are:

DK Attention & Learning Enh.

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

Children's Appetite & Weight

Children's Appetite Enhance

Children's Cough Relief

Children's Fever Reliever

Children's Growth & Development

DK Newborn Tonic

DK Nosebleed Relief

TonsilPlex

Children's Ear Relief Formula

DK Teething

DK Colic Relief

Tummy Aches

Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

Kids Stress & Anxiety

Kids Sleep Aid

Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

Kids Candida 4 oz

Kids Attention & Learning (SCRX)

Bed Wetting Prevention (SCRX)

Chicken Pox Symptom Relief (SCRX)

Children's Cough (SCRX)

Children’s Ear Formula (SCRX)

Children’s Fever Reliever (SCRX)

Children’s Growth & Development (SCRX)

Colic Relief (SCRX)

Newborn Tonic (SCRX)

Teething (SCRX)

Tummy Aches (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite & Weight (SCRX)

Children’s Appetite Enhancer (SCRX)

For the exact UPC and lot numbers affected, click here.

King Bio said consumers and distributors should immediately stop using and distributing the medications and can contact the company at recall@kingbio.com to make arrangements to return the product.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact King Bio at 866-298-2740 or email recall@kingbio.com, Monday through Thursday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Consumers should contact their physician or health care provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this product, the company said.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

Complete and submit the report online: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm

Regular mail or fax: Download form www.fda.gov/MedWatch/getforms.htm or call 1-800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178

