Mayo Clinic expands with state-of-the-art Jacksonville facility

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville's Mayo Clinic will soon expand its footprint with the addition of the Mangurian Building, a state-of-the-art treatment center for oncology, hematology, neurology and neurosurgery.

The five-story, 190,000-square foot facility takes its name from Harry Mangurian, who died of leukemia in 2008, and his wife, Dorothy, who died in 2015 after she was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia.

Many of the features at the new facility, which was dedicated Thursday evening, are focused on improving the experience for patients at the hospital.

The new space doubles the number of rooms available for chemotherapy. The infusion suites are also larger than current suites in an effort to accommodate loved ones and offer more privacy.

In addition, there's a nourishment area designed to give patients and their families a place to sit down and eat and get to know other patients. There's also a spacious new outdoor patio area.

Mayo Clinic Florida is now the largest neuro-oncology clinical and research group in the country funded by the National Institutes of Health.

