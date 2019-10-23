Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville reports case of Legionnaires' disease

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Mayo Clinic has confirmed that it reported a case of Legionnaires' disease at its Jacksonville campus to the Florida Department of Health.

"We are following CDC recommendations pending the outcome of further water testing. Mitigation efforts are underway to reduce the potential for exposure. All measures are precautionary at this time as we have not identified an immediate risk to patients, staff or visitors," Mayor Clinic

The Duval County Health Department said there have been 16 confirmed cases of Legionnaires' disease this year.

Legionella pneumophila, known as Legionnaires' disease, is very similar to other types of pneumonia, with symptoms including coughing, shortness of breath, fever, muscle aches and headaches.

Legionella is a type of bacterium found naturally in freshwater environments like lakes and streams. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it can become a health concern when it grows and spreads in human-made building water systems like shower heads and sink faucets, cooling towers as part of commercial building air cooling systems, hot tubs that aren't drained after each use and large plumbing systems.

There are no vaccines for Legionnaires' disease. The key to preventing Legionnaires' is for building owners and managers to maintain building water systems in order to reduce the risk of Legionella growth.

