Medical marijuana dispensary opens in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Nassau County now has its first medical marijuana dispensary.

Trulieve has 29 dispensaries in Florida, including one in Duval County and a new facility in Yulee at 474285 E. State Road 200.

Patients with a registry card can have their doctor place an order to be picked up at the store.

Regular hours at the center will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, visit www.trulieve.com.



