No time for flu shot? Glynn County offers drive-thru vaccinations

BRUNSWICK, Ga. - Patients can come up with lots of reasons to avoid a flu shot.

But not having enough time isn't a good one in Glynn County anymore.

The Health Department in Brunswick is offering drive-thru vaccinations next month. Officials said it's an easy, convenient way for residents to get vaccinated against the flu without ever having to leave their vehicles.

The vaccines will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 18 at the health department offices at 2747 Fourth St. in Brunswick.

Regular flu shots are $29 and high-dose flu shots -- made especially to protect those 65 and older -- are $55.

Cash, checks, most major insurances, Medicaid, and Medicare will be accepted.

The flu vaccine consent form can be downloaded (www.gachd.org/glynnflu) and filled out ahead of time to make the process go even quicker.

Last year’s flu season was particularly severe with widespread flu activity around the state of Georgia and throughout the country, officials said. Generally speaking, flu season starts in October and peaks around January or February, but it’s not too early to get the flu vaccine, they said.

The duration of flu seasons varies but last year’s season lasted well into the Spring.

Flu vaccine will be available at the health department beginning Sept. 24. No appointment is necessary to get your shot.

The flu can cause mild to severe illness and getting the flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your community from the virus.

Every flu season is different and health officials never know how bad a flu season is going to be or how long it’s going to last, which is why it is important for everyone six months of age and older to get the flu vaccine every year, Glynn County health officials said.

It takes about two weeks after getting a flu shot for the vaccine to provide the body protection against the flu.

While getting the flu vaccine is the best way to prevent the flu, there are other things patients can do every day to prevent getting or spreading the flu:

Avoid close contact with sick people.

If you get sick with flu-like illness, stay home for at least 24 hours after the fever is gone except to get medical care or for other necessities. The fever should be gone without the use of a fever-reducing medicine.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Try to cough or sneeze into the corner of your elbow and not your hand or cover your nose and mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it.

Wash your hands with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth. Germs spread this way.

Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs like the flu.

For more information or to download the flu vaccine consent form ahead of time, go to www.gachd.org/glynnflu.

