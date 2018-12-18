OneBlood announces intent to merge with Carolina blood center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A well-known blood donation center in Florida is expanding its reach in the Carolinas.

OneBlood Inc., a not-for-profit blood center serving Florida and areas of South Carolina, Georgia and Alabama, and Community Blood Center of the Carolinas Inc., a not-for-profit blood center that operates in the Carolinas, have approved a letter of intent for CBCC to become part of OneBlood through a merger.

The merger is expected to take place in early 2019.

“CBCC’s decision to join forces with OneBlood will create additional alignment of the blood supply in the southeastern United States and further ensure a safe, available and affordable blood supply for our hospital partners and their patients," said George “Bud” Scholl, president and CEO of OneBlood.

The merged organization will distribute more than 1.1 million blood products annually, service more than 250 hospitals throughout the Southeast and employ close to 2,500 people.

“Merging with OneBlood is the right thing to do for our community and the merger will provide opportunity to expand our lifesaving services in the Carolinas," said Martin Grable, president and CEO of Community Blood Center of the Carolinas.

The due diligence period will begin immediately, the organizations said. In the meantime, the centers will continue operations without any changes in service or leadership.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.