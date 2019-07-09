Overdose rate spikes in 3 Jacksonville ZIP codes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - According to the latest data from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, while the overall count of overdose cases has dropped 9% over the past year, overdose rates increased in seven area ZIP codes, with three showing an alarming jump:

32222 - Westside, south of 103rd Street to the Clay County line - up by 82%

32224 - between I-295 and the Intracoastal Waterway, mostly south of Beach Boulevard - up by 60%

32258 - south of Greenland Road and east of Hood Landing Road, including Bartram Park and Bayard - up by 58%

The city of Jacksonville's fight against opioid addiction has grown, with nearly 400 people admitted to a citywide drug rehabilitation program called Project Saves Lives in the last 18 months.

The program has expanded from one emergency room when it launched in November 2017 to four emergency departments in Jacksonville today.

