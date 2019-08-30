Orange Park Medical Center hosts blood drive ahead of Dorian

iStock/pictorico

ORANGE PARK, Fla. - The need for blood during and after a hurricane is critical. As models continue to show, Hurricane Dorian is expected to hit Northeast Florida next week.

Orange Park Medical Center will be hosting a blood drive to in preparation. LifeSouth will be at Orange Park Medical Center Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

The blood bank is urgently looking for platelets, all blood types, especially the universal Type O Negative blood.

"Having extra supply on hand in our community can be lifesaving," said Orange Park Medical Center Emergency Room Physician Dr. Justin Deaton.

Following Hurricane Michael, the state of Florida experienced major interstate closures. The hospital says they want to help make sure the area blood banks have the supply they need should any major roadways into the Jacksonville area become impassable after the storm.

"As a trauma center, we have a constant need for blood supply," Deaton said. "We want to do everything we can to be prepared for any critically ill and injured patients that require blood and platelets during and after the storm."

