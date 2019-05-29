The simple trick to prevent your next fall

It's among the most common surgeries in America, that's according to the centers of disease control.

ORLANDO, Fla. - According to the World Health Organization, 30% of adults 65 and older suffer moderate or severe injuries when they fall.

And the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that falls cause more than 2.8 million injuries per year.

In 2015, fall injuries cost $50 billion ,with Medicare and Medicaid covering about 75% of the costs.

Every eleven seconds, someone is sent to the hospital from a fall. And every 19 minutes someone dies from one. According to the CDC, falls are the leading cause of death for older adults in the U.S.

“People don't understand that your balance changes every day. And we often don't think about falling down until you're 80," Dr. Katharine Forth, creator of the Zibrio Smartscale, told Ivanhoe.

So how can you minimize the risk? Wear non-slip socks around the house and use non-slip mats in your kitchen and bathroom.

Try tai chi. According to tai chi for fall prevention, any form of tai chi helps as long as it focuses on movement control, weight transference and the balance of mind and body.

The national institute on aging also recommends an exercise program. Better balance for life by Carol Cements gives a ten-week plan to improve stability with activities such as standing on one leg to brush your teeth or flexing your ankles while watching TV and the best advice.

“Take action and to be the best version of yourself decades before you even are considered at risk for falling,” Forth said

According to NCOA, falls could cost over $65 billion by 2020. National fall prevention awareness day is an event that is held on the first day of fall every September. The day includes screening activities and it offers solutions to older adults for prevention.

