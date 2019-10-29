Protect your fashionistas: Keep kids' clothes toxic-free

Copyright (c) 2019 CBS Studios Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Trends for tots, fashion for mini fashionistas, designer wear for teens, the children's fashion industry is a $200 billion business, outpacing men's and women's wear.

But does all this beauty come at a price?

What goes into making these clothes could be putting your child's health at risk.

Adidas, Burberry and Disney are just a few brands that Greenpeace looked at for children's clothing and found some harmful chemicals that could be affecting your little ones.

A survey by the center for environmental health found high lead levels in belts and some shoes, which could lead to high blood pressure and stroke. Greenpeace also found nonylphenols in clothing. These chemicals are used for cleaning products, packaging and pesticides. In some sportswear, it was also reported that perfluorinated compounds could be found. These chemicals are among the six major greenhouse gases.

In their study, the group looked at 82 items. In 94% of the products, they found chemicals used plastic films, floor coverings, shower curtains, pipes and cables.

If you are shopping, look out for words such as antibacterial, moisture-wicking, stain proof, and wrinkle-free as these clothes may be toxic.

The skin is the largest organ in the body that eliminates and absorbs. If toxins touch your skin, they can enter your child's bloodstream.

Total health suggests sticking to products made out of cotton, silk, wool and other natural fibers.

