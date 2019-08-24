Publix website dedicated to those needing free, low-cost prescriptions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Select medications are free at the Publix Pharmacy.

The grocer offers select maintenance meds, such as those for blood pressure or diabetes, and antibiotics for free.

These meds and antibiotics are free for as long your doctor prescribes them.

You can get up to 90 days for maintenance medication and 14 days for antibiotics.

If you need more antibiotics after 14 days, all you have to do is ask your doctor to send in another prescription and you'll get that one free, too.

Here's a list of the medications that qualify:

Amlodipine (used for high blood pressure) and Lisinopril (used for high blood pressure, diabetes heart and kidney conditions)

Metformin (used for diabetes)

These antibiotics also qualify:

Amoxicillin

Ampicillin

SMZ-TMP

Penicillin VK

Certain restrictions may apply so see your pharmacist for details.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.