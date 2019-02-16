Records: 13 Jacksonville-area tattoo shops had unsatisfactory inspections

If you're looking to get some new ink, you may want to be careful about where you go.

According to Florida Department of Health records, 13 tattoo businesses in Duval County and three in St. Augustine received unsatisfactory results during inspections dating back to May 2018.

State health records show five tattoo parlors in Clay County had unsatisfactory inspections since July 2018.

Nassau County had none.

You can search to see which tattoo shops received unsatisfactory scores at floridahealth.gov.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.