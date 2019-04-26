Research: High fiber diet helps ward off health troubles

Most of us have probably heard at one time or another that we should eat more fiber.

Now, a recent study shows that adding fiber to your daily diet can benefit your health in a big way.

The study looked at data on 4,635 adults from 185 prospective studies.

Researchers found that people who ate between 25-29 grams of fiber per day saw a 15-30% decrease in their risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and colon cancer.

“Americans are getting, on average, about 12 ½ and a half grams of fiber each day, which isn’t enough,” said Cleveland Clinic wellness expert Dr. Michael Roizen, who did not take part in the study. “This study showed a sizable reduction in health risks from getting at least 25 grams of fiber.”

The study also showed people who ate higher amounts of fiber, found in foods such as fruits, vegetables and whole grains, also had lower blood pressure, lower cholesterol and lower body weight.

Roizen said one easy way to add more fiber to your diet is to use your refrigerator.

Previous research shows carbohydrates, like pasta or sweet potatoes, can become more fiber-like by putting them in the refrigerator overnight. When cooled, these carbs become resistant starch, and in turn, create a smaller spike in blood sugar when eaten the next day.

Eating naturally fiber-rich snacks like raspberries, strawberries, avocados and walnuts is a good way to get more fiber in your diet.

And whenever there is an opportunity to swap enriched white bread for 100% whole grain bread, according to Roizen, go for it.

“Replace low fiber foods with high fiber foods, and you can painlessly improve your health - who knew it was so easy?” he said.

Complete results of the study can be found in The Lancet.

