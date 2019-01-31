UF Health Jacksonville's ALS center named center of excellence

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - UF Health Jacksonville’s Multidisciplinary ALS Center has been named a Certified Treatment Center of Excellence by the ALS Association.

UF Health Jacksonville is now one of just two Certified Treatment Centers of Excellence in Northeast Florida.

ALS, short for Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, is a progressive disease that attacks nerve cells controlling muscles throughout the body. The condition is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

“Our goal at UF Health in neurology is to help patients battle this and other very challenging diseases and diagnoses,” said Alan Berger, M.D., chair of the department of neurology. “Dr. Pulley’s passion, and the focus of our caregivers, is to better the lives of the people we serve, and this recognition is well deserved.”

