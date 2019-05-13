Birth Center closing at UF Health North

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Expecting Jacksonville mothers have reached out to News4Jax after learning that the birthing facility where they chose to deliver was closing.

On Monday, a spokesperson for UF Health Jacksonville confirmed that the health system will be closing its Birth Center at the end of July.

The center was known for being a more natural place to deliver a child for low-risk mothers.

Dan Leveton, media relations manager at UF Health Jacksonville, told News4Jax that the center is closing, but women who are already enrolled to deliver there would be accommodated.

He said the center would not be taking new patients.

Read the full statement from UF Health below:

"UF Health Jacksonville is in the process of expanding its obstetrics and gynecology services at our north campus to accommodate more patients. As a result we are refocusing our program and closing the UF Health Birth Center in the Medical Office Building. The Birth Center will remain open until July 31 to provide care to existing patients, including deliveries. We will continue to offer care at UF Health Women’s Specialists – North for those whose expected delivery date is after July 31. We know our patients value choices and we are committed to working collaboratively with them to create a flexible birth plan that reflects their preferences whenever possible and preserves many of the features traditionally associated with our Birth Center. For example, our experienced midwives will continue to be involved with their care at UF Health North, and services such as hydrotherapy also are available in our warm and spacious labor and delivery suites."

