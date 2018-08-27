UF Health says Mass Casualty Plan was in place

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - A team of medical professionals from UF Health Jacksonville worked Sunday to treat victims of the mass shooting that occurred at the Jacksonville Landing.

Dr. David Caro and Dr. Marie Crandall said that UF Health had a mass casualty plan in place before the mass shooting happened. In a press conference, they reported the number of victims and their injuries.

Three people died at the scene. UF Health received six of the 11 trauma victims from the mass shooting. The others were sent to Memorial Hospital. Five were in stable condition and one was in serious condition. The individual in critical condition suffered a wound to the chest and will need surgery and further monitoring according to Crandall. She said that the other patients suffered multiple gunshots as well. Their wounds were only to the extremities of their bodies; ankle and wrist injuries. The ages of the victims range from 20 years to 30 years of age.

UF Health is the only Level 1 trauma center in northeast Florida that is a member of the American College of Surgeons.

"We had the mass casualty plan in preparation for a long time," Caros said.

This plan allows them to call more doctors to their facility to help with large numbers of trauma patients and severe injuries. In this case, no other doctors were needed. Caro stated that they have an annual training to practice responding to events like the mass shooting at the Jacksonville Landing as well as motor vehicle accidents.

The next steps taken for UF Health were to offer their condolences to the families of the victims. They are also continuing to provide treatment to their patients and support to their partner facilities. As a Level 1 trauma center they are also partnering with the Jacksonville Sheriffs Office to educate and prevent more tragedies like this from happening.

