Unwanted medication collection planned in Columbia County

1. Medicate: For some people, being physically active and leading a healthy life isn't enough to get down to the 120 mark. These people, possibly because they are genetically predisposed to high blood pressure, may need to take more blood…

Columbia County residents who need to safely and properly dispose of unwanted, expired or unused medication will have a chance Oct. 26, thanks to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies will accept meds at two locations in the area, and they will be disposed of by the DEA.

Each year the Sheriff's Office partners with the DEA, Youth Advocacy Partnership and Cheek and Scott to rid the community of these drugs.

From 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, drop off your medicines at either:

The park and ride at State Road 47, north of I-75 near the Shell station

Cheek and Scott pharmacy at 4785 W U. S Hwy 90 in Lake City

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.