Walmart offering flu shots, health screenings this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Walmart is helping customers fight flu season with a wellness event this weekend.

On Saturday, Jan. 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people can get their flu shots along with immunizations and free health screenings. The event comes just in time as the new year kicks off with flu season at its peak.

Florida and Georgia are among the 24 states with widespread flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Locally, flu activity has increased in Duval, St Johns, Clay and Nassau counties.

In the days leading up the new year, the Florida Department of Health found:

Notable increases in the southeastern part of the state

While all age groups were targeted, children under the age of 18 were the most affected.

Most of northeast Florida reported mild flu activity.

H1N1 was the most common strain.

The Georgia Department of Public Health also reported widespread flu activity through the final days of 2018. The state has 90 hospitalizations and four outbreaks reported.

Some helpful ways to protect yourself from getting sick if you’re exposed to someone with the illness:

Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use sanitizer if soap isn't available.

Try not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth.

If you do get sick, stay home until fever-free for at least 24 hours.

Health officials say it's never too late to get your flu shot. They say this really is the best way to protect yourself from the illness. It does take some time to take effect.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.