Time to get spooky: Spirit Halloween is officially open

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It's the most wonderful time of the year -- if you're a Halloween lover.

Spirit Halloween stores are officially open for visitors to shop for Halloween costumes, decorations, animatronics, games, accessories and more!

It may only be August, but Halloween enthusiasts are already preparing for the eve of All Saints' Day.

You can get your "Hocus Pocus" fix, your "Nightmare Before Christmas" pillows, your Jason mask, animatronic clown and more all at one place!

You can even get really spooky with a moving Pennywise life-size decoration, or be festive with spider glasses and candy core socks.

There are already (at least) five locations open in our viewing area.

Click here to find a Spirit Halloween store near you.

P.S. There are only 72 days until Halloween!