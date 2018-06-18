This 4th of July in Jacksonville: 'Red, Hot & Boom'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This year, Channel 4 is adding a lineup of nationally known recording artists Lauv, In Real Life and Jack & Jack to the lineup for what promises to be the best Independence Day celebration ever.

WJXT, The Local Station, will televise "Red Hot & Boom" from 8-10 p.m. Wednesday, July 4. Hosted by anchors Kent Justice and Nikki Kimbleton, with reporter Vic Miccoluci live from The Landing, this year’s show pays tribute to the American spirit and celebrates what unites us all.

The holiday special will feature our annual salute to a military hero, the winner of the Oh Say Can You Sing competition singing the national anthem before the fireworks over the St. Johns River in Downtown Jacksonville.

For the first time ever, in partnership with 97.9 KISS FM, the show will feature live performances by major recording artists from the stage at the Jacksonville Landing. Portions of each of their sets will be featured on Channel 4's broadcast.

“We are so excited to partner with WJXT to bring this one of a kind experience to Jacksonville,” said iHeart Media market president Nicky Sparrow.

First known for their success via the social media app Vine, Jack & Jack turned to music and had a U.S. Billboard Hot 100 hit "Beg."

turned to music and had a U.S. Billboard Hot 100 hit "Beg." In Real Life came together with the help of America’s votes during a summer television reality competition. Their hit song "Tattoo (How 'Bout You)" has been on the U.S. Billboard Top 100 chart for nine weeks.

came together with the help of America’s votes during a summer television reality competition. Their hit song "Tattoo (How 'Bout You)" has been on the U.S. Billboard Top 100 chart for nine weeks. Lauv’s hit song "I Like Me Better" has spent 34 weeks on the charts and is currently a top 10 single.

“This year’s show will be bigger than ever, with the addition of top national entertainment. Hit songs that Jacksonville has been enjoying on the radio will be performed on Red Hot & Boom, in addition to the local winner of the Oh Say Can You Sing competition,” said Bob Ellis, WJXT vice president and general manager.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.