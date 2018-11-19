How will holidays affect your trash pickup?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every county, and one of those is Thanksgiving.

With Turkey Day coming up, News4Jax compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how trash service is affected by holidays. The rules for Thanksgiving typically also apply to Christmas Day.

Jump to your county: Duval, St. Johns, Clay, Nassau, Flagler, Putnam, Baker, Bradford, Columbia, Union, Alachua, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Ware, Brantley

Duval County

Solid waste collections will not be picked up on Thanksgiving, nor on Christmas Day. Solid waste collections for New Year’s Day will run as scheduled.

Thanksgiving Day Holiday Schedule (Thursday, Nov. 22)

No collection on Thanksgiving. Make up day will be Saturday, Nov. 24.

Christmas Day Holiday Schedule (Tuesday, Dec. 25)

No collection on Christmas Day. Garbage, recycling and yard waste will not be collected on Christmas Day. The holiday collection schedule is pushed back one day from normal service day. For example, Tuesday pickup will be done Wednesday; Wednesday pickup will be done Thursday, and so on through the week.

New Year’s Day Holiday Schedule (Tuesday, Jan. 1)

Solid waste collections for New Year’s Day will run as scheduled.

To request collection service or report a problem with collection, call 904-630-CITY (2489) or visit 630city.coj.net.

St. Johns County

Two service providers collect solid waste in St. Johns County: Advanced Disposal and Republic Services.

Here is their holiday schedule information:

Advanced Disposal

There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Republic Services

Service will run one day behind throughout the holiday week, beginning with services scheduled for the holiday for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Clay County

Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility and all the Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed Nov. 22 in observance of Thanksgiving Day.

Residents whose regular pickup is on Thursday will receive pickup service the Friday after Thanksgiving. Residents whose regular pickup is on Friday will receive pickup service the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Advanced Disposal

To give team members time with family and friends, there will be no service on Thursday, Nov. 22, and collection will be delayed the rest of the week by one day.

The Advanced Disposal office will also be closed, but will reopen for normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 23.

Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

To sign up for service alerts, click here.

Green Cove Springs

Thanksgiving: No pick up on Thursday, Nov. 22 or Friday, Nov. 23. All services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

Christmas Holiday: No pick up on Monday, Dec. 24 or Tuesday, Dec. 25. All services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

New Year’s Day 2019: No pick up on Tuesday, Jan. 1. All services will be picked up on their next scheduled day.

For more Green Cove Springs information, click here.

Nassau County

To give team members time with family and friends, there will be no service on Thursday, Nov. 22, and collection will be delayed the rest of the week by one day.

The Advanced Disposal office will also be closed, but will reopen for normal business hours on Friday, Nov. 23.

Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

To sign up for service alerts, click here.

Flagler County

Bunnell

Thanksgiving: All commercial dumpsters will be serviced on Wednesday Nov. 21. Friday, Nov. 23 will be a regular citywide service day.

Christmas Eve: Commercial dumpsters will be picked up Monday, Dec. 24, but no yard waste. Residential carts and residential recycling will be picked up Wednesday Dec. 26.

New Year's Week: Commercial dumpsters will be picked up Monday, Dec. 31. Residential carts and residential recycling will be picked up Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

Flagler Beach

No change on holidays.

Waste Pro

For Thanksgiving, pickup on Thursday is moved to Friday and pickup on Friday is moved to Saturday.

Monday pickup on Christmas Eve remains the same, but Christmas Day pickup will move to Wednesday and pickup the rest of the week will be off by one day.

For example, if your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

The Christmas week schedule also applies to New Year's week.

For more information, click here.

Putnam County

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

If your pickup day falls on one of these days, the next day will be your pickup day.

All other pickups that week will fall back one day. (Example: Monday to Tuesday, Tuesday to Wednesday, Wednesday to Thursday, Thursday to Friday, and Friday to Saturday for the remainder of that week only.)

For more information, click here.

Baker County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Bradford County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Columbia County

Columbia County administers the contract for curbside collection through a company known as Waste Pro, which provides for once a week pickup for household garbage and yard waste.

New Year's Day, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas are county and Waste Pro holidays.

Garbage collection on these days will be made up with collection falling one day later. Example: Tuesday, Jan. 1, New Year's Day, will be collected on Wednesday, Jan. 2. Friday's collection will be on Saturday.

Any additional questions concerning collection should be directed to 386-758-7800. For more information, click here.

Union County

WCA Waste services the county's garbage collection.

The company says routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Alachua County

Only six holidays affect collection service:

Thanksgiving

Christmas

New Year's Day

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Birthday (observed)

Memorial Day

Fourth of July

​Waste will not be collected on these holidays, and all scheduled pickups will be delayed by one (business) day that week. Collection will return to normal the following week.

For more information, click here.

Camden County

In order for Advance Disposal to give its team members time with family and friends, there will be no curbside service on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's Day. The modifications are listed below. If you do not see your normal day listed, then your service will remain the same.

Normal Pickup Day Pickup day for Holidays Thanksgiving Thurs. 11/22/18 Fri. 11/23/18 Fri. 11/23/18 Sat. 11/24/18 Christmas Tues. 12/25/18 Wed. 12/26/18 Wed. 12/26/18 Thurs. 12/27/18 Thurs. 12/27/18 Fri. 12/28/18 Fri. 12/28/18 Sat. 12/19/18 New Year's Day Tues. 1/1/19 Wed. 1/2/19 Wed. 1/2/19 Thurs. 1/3/19 Thurs. 1/3/19 Fri. 1/4/19 Fri. 1/4/19 Sat. 1/5/19



For more information, click here.

Charlton County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day, excluding holidays. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Glynn County

If your normal collection day falls on or after a holiday, your garbage collection will be one day later for the duration of that week. This includes yard debris and recycling services.

Contact Customer Service at 912-554-7111 if you have any questions about holiday schedule or to report a missed pick up of household garbage, recycling, or yard debris

Holidays include:

New Year’s Day

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

For more information, click here.

Ware County

The county is serviced by Republic Services.

Service will run one day behind throughout the holiday week, beginning with services scheduled for the holiday for Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

For example, if a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday.

For specifics on your service area, enter your address in the search at https://www.republicservices.com/schedule.

Brantley County

The county is serviced by Advanced Disposal.

There will be no pickup on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day or New Year's Day.

If a holiday falls on your service day, your trash will be collected the following day, excluding Sundays. Routes will be delayed by one day the rest of the week after a holiday.

For example, if your normal collection day is Tuesday and a holiday is on Tuesday, you will be serviced on Wednesday. If a holiday is on Tuesday and your service day is Wednesday, you will be collected on Thursday. Friday collection will be serviced on Saturday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.