Jacksonville's annual tree lighting moves to Hemming Park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Is it really almost time to deck the halls and break out the ornaments?

Well, maybe not quite yet, but if you like to plan ahead, the city's annual Christmas tree lighting will be in a new spot this year.

Traditionally, the city's large tree was in The Jacksonville Landing courtyard next to the St. Johns River.

But things are a little different at The Landing this year. Namely, there really isn't a Landing anymore.

Crews are still tearing down the structure of the buildings after the city opted to demolish The Landing.

So Jacksonville's big tree -- and its tens of thousands of lights -- will be on display in Hemming Park this year.

The tree-lighting ceremony is set for 6:25 p.m. Dec. 4, during First Wednesday Art Walk.

The light boat parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30, the weekend after Thanksgiving.

For a list of Jacksonville's holiday events, go to visitjacksonville.com.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.