Businesses planning to open ahead of Black Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown is on for one of the biggest shopping days of the year—Black Friday.

In recent years, it has become more common for stores to open on Thanksgiving Day. Some stores have already launched their online Black Friday deals, but most will not open until Thursday evening.

Best Buy will be opening at 5 p.m. This year, the chain is offering a larger toy selection for customers as a result of Toys R Us closing its doors earlier this year.

Walmart will open at 6 p.m. The store manager at the Beach Boulevard location, Kenny Weeks, said this year’s hot items are toys and electronics.

“We have a lot of the same deals that are available online, I think it’s even earlier so if you don’t want to come in the store and it’s available online but they’ll go through Friday as long as supplies last,” said Weeks.

Many of the stores opening Thursday will stay open until the early morning hours before reopening Friday morning. There are also several stores that have chosen not to open at all before Black Friday.

