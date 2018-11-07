Cracker Barrel is selling a Thanksgiving dinner for $10 per person

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Get ready for some good food and a full stomach because this Thanksgiving Cracker Barrel has prepared you a feast that’s ready in 2 hours or less.

"Our Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go makes cooking for friends and family easier than ever. Just order online and pick up ahead of time to get a simple to prepare feast that’s ready in 2 hours or less," Cracker Barrel said. "Our Thanksgiving meal kit comes chilled and ready to heat. See below for details on all of our Thanksgiving offerings."

The Thanksgiving meal kit comes chilled and ready to heat. It comes with:

Two Oven-Roasted Turkey Breasts

Cornbread Dressing

Turkey Gravy

Cranberry Relish

Choice of 3 Country Sides (each serves 10)

Sweet Yeast Rolls

Pumpkin Pie (while supplies last) & Pecan Pie

The Heat n’ Serve Holiday Family Meal To-Go serves 10 people, and costs $109.99, which comes out to a little more than $10 per person.

If you have a smaller party you can also opt for the smaller Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Family meal, which feeds up to six people and sells for $67.99.

You could also just hop in your car on Thanksgiving and eat dinner solo. It's $12.99 for an adult and $7.99 for a child.

You can order online or you call call a store near you.

Thanksgiving is Cracker Barrel’s busiest day of the year, Delish says.

Click here to find a Cracker Barrel near you.

