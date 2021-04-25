The most memorable dresses worn to the Oscars

Angelina Jolie speaks onstage during the 84th Annual Academy Awards held at the Hollywood & Highland Center on February 26, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Sure, we watch the Oscars for the show itself, but half of the fun is seeing the amazing fashion that struts down the red carpet.

Most of the fashion we don’t end up thinking about past the night of the award show, but there are some dresses that will live on in our heads rent free for years and years.

From the absolute glamorous looks of Charlize Theron and Halle Berry to the what-were-they-thinking dresses worn by Bjork and Cher, the Oscars have given us so much.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane and see some of the most memorable looks that have graced the Oscars red carpet.

Barbara Streisand (1969)

Barbra Streisand holds her Oscar after she was named co-winner of the Best Actress Award in the 41st Annual Academy Awards. Photo via Getty. (Getty Images.)

Our favorite “Funny Girl” made history in 1969 when she tied for Best Actress with Katherine Hepburn. Streisand looked so cute in this mod dress that was sheer and had a fashionable bow tie made by Arnold Scaasi.

Cher (1986)

Ad

Ad

Ad