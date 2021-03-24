City Council approves $26 million for septic tank phaseouts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday approved more than $26 million for a neighborhood in need.

The Christobel Neighborhood Septic Tank Phaseout Program was overdue to be completed. Council voted on the money from the general fund and from JEA.

The project would fulfill a promise made 60 years ago during consolidation to connect neighborhoods with sewer lines. and replace septic tanks.

As part of the plan, the city will put forth $14.3 million and JEA will chip in another $12.5 to complete the project started in 2016 to phase out septic tanks in the Biltmore, Beverly Hills and Christobel neighborhoods.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry has said his office is working to get an additional $6 million from the state legislature for the septic tank project.