Man accused of pointing gun at ATF agents indicted by federal grand jury

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A federal grand jury has indicted Darnell Rice, a man who investigators say pointed a gun at federal agents who were serving a search warrant at a home in Arlington, according to court documents.
Documents show Rice has been indicted on two charges, including:
- Knowingly possessing and transferring a combination of parts designed and intended for use in converting a semiautomatic, Glock-type pistol into a machinegun.
- Acquiring a firearm from a federally licensed dealer, during which acquisition, the defendant knowingly made a false and fictitious written statement.
Notably, a detention hearing that was set for Wednesday was canceled. Another hearing is scheduled for Dec. 21.
The News4Jax I-TEAM obtained the video from the Thursday incident in the Woodland Acres community from a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.
“When they arrived at the house, a gentleman outside the house picked up a handgun pointed at the ATF agents,” T.K. Waters, chief of investigations at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, said on the day of the incident. He said ATF agents then fired.
No one was struck by gunfire, Waters said, and a total of three men were taken into custody.
The News4JAX I-TEAM obtained reports showing JSO arrested Rice, 27, on charges of aggravated assault on law enforcement. The Department of Justice had already filed a complaint on charges of unlawful possession and transfer of a machinegun.
He’s being held in federal custody and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.